Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $166,008,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 407,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

