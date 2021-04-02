Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 1,338,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 75,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

