7,673 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.02. 1,674,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

