Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $930,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

