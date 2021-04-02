Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

