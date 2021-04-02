La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $$46.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFDJF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

