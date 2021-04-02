Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.56. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

