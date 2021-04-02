Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 4,249 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $84.80. 4,780,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

