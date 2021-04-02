ERn Financial LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 8,952,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

