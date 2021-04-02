Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.20. 1,955,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

