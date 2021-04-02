Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.48 Million

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $431.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.51 million and the lowest is $414.00 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 567,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

