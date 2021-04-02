Huobi BTC Price Tops $59,426.82 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $59,426.82 or 0.99885759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $294.94 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

