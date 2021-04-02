BitCoal Hits Market Cap of $13,385.58 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BitCoal has a market cap of $13,385.58 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.73 or 0.00429843 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

