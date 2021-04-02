Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 919,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

