EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.