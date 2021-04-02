UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.96 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

