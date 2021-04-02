Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $59.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

