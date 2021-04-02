Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.84 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $59.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.