Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 731,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,699,000 after buying an additional 173,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

