M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $661.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $694.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.