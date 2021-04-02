Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $342,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $766.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $719.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.19 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.