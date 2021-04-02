Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 192,975 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $468,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

