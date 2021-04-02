Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of SBBTF remained flat at $$39.44 during trading hours on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.