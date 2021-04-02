Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 16,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,136. Solaris Resources has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

