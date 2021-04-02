Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGBI remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get Sangui Biotech International alerts:

Sangui Biotech International Company Profile

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangui Biotech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangui Biotech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.