Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SGBI remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Sangui Biotech International Company Profile
