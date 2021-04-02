PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $18.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $22,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 553,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.