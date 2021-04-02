Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 13.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $246.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.87 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

