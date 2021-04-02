Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $46.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. 11,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,982. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.