IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Cap of $84.62 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $84.62 million and $5.13 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 986.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

