$29.46 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $29.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.73 billion and the highest is $30.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $115.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $117.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $121.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

JPM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.71. 16,561,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,541,300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

