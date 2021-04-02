Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,127 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.