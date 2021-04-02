United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO Sells $339,100.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UCBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

