ARMOR One Day Volume Reaches $9.20 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 96.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

