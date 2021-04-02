Gifto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.79 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $47.58 million and $48.79 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

GTO is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

