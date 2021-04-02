Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $80.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.06 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $336.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.90 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

