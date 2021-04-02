Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 5,689,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $15.09.
About Luckin Coffee
