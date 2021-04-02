$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,625. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

