Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

