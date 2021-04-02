Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MTSFY stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

