Albion Financial Group UT Invests $55,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 520,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

