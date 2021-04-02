94,935 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

