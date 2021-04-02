Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. 1,815,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.06 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

