Retirement Group LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE PM opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

