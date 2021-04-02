Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 13,004,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,324,880. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

