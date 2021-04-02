M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

