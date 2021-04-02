Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,398. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.