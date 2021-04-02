Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT at $8.83

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

