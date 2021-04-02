Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 2,079,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

