Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

SNPS traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.94 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

