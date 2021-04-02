The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00489759 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

