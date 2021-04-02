Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $409,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

